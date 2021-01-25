Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $60.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Boyd Gaming traded as high as $50.77 and last traded at $50.27, with a volume of 3312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.09.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Boyd Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Argus raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 16,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $516,929.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 53,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $1,674,027.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $876,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 239,226 shares of company stock worth $8,750,731. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,628,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,229,000 after buying an additional 738,279 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 42.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 59.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 202,573 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 35.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -86.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average of $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.