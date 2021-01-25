Boyuan Construction Group, Inc. (BOY.TO) (TSE:BOY) Trading Down 99.9%

Boyuan Construction Group, Inc. (BOY.TO) (TSE:BOY) fell 99.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.50. 459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 66,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$679.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$460.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$176.74. The firm has a market cap of C$15.73 million and a PE ratio of 1.36.

Boyuan Construction Group, Inc. (BOY.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BOY)

Boyuan Construction Group, Inc, a general contracting construction company, constructs residential and commercial buildings, municipal infrastructure, and engineering projects in the People's Republic of China. It constructs residential areas, including housing projects for multi-home neighborhoods and condominium projects; customized factories for the purpose of production, manufacturing, and processing activities; business and residential buildings for the purpose of tourism, restaurants, entertainment, offices, and mixed use office/residential buildings; and public infrastructure projects, such as bus stations, squares, traffic hubs, nursing homes, and government institutions for urban development.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyuan Construction Group Inc. (BOY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyuan Construction Group Inc. (BOY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.