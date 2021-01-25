bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.35

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BPOSY shares. ING Group raised shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55.

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. bpost SA/NV had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Analysts forecast that bpost SA/NV will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

bpost SA/NV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

