Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 137%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.58. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 19.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.87. 81 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,650. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $8.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 3.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 45.0% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 33,468 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

