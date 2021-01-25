Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell Sells 15,547 Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Stock

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 15,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 682 ($8.91), for a total transaction of £106,030.54 ($138,529.58).

Shares of POLR stock opened at GBX 670 ($8.75) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £660.59 million and a PE ratio of 15.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 678.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 564.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 282 ($3.68) and a one year high of GBX 770 ($10.06).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Polar Capital’s payout ratio is 77.45%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

About Polar Capital

