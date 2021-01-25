BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BridgeBio Pharma in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BBIO. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $69.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $71.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.21.

In related news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 60,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $3,945,393.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,965,871.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,654,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,563. 40.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 153,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 95,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

