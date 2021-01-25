BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Price Down 5.3%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s stock price fell 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $62.81 and last traded at $65.79. 2,424,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the average session volume of 779,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.48.

A number of research firms have commented on BBIO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,498,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $1,357,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,143 shares of company stock worth $6,791,563. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 10.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,627,000 after purchasing an additional 561,651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 27.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,353,000 after acquiring an additional 278,834 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 102.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after acquiring an additional 264,132 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 165.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 153,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 95,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,997,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.