Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Bright Horizons Family Solutions comprises 1.3% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.08% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $8,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 286,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,553,000 after acquiring an additional 27,552 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total transaction of $62,311.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,302,557.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 5,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $999,842.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,863 shares in the company, valued at $42,482,653.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,740 shares of company stock valued at $10,568,882. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.85. 1,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,364. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.23 and a 52-week high of $177.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.11 and its 200 day moving average is $147.37.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.51 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.