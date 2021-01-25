Bristlecone Advisors LLC Acquires 310 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,531,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,765,879,000 after acquiring an additional 125,297 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $1,654,518,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,504,333,000 after buying an additional 140,674 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $1,024,473,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950,745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $975,432,000 after buying an additional 50,016 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 461,042 shares of company stock worth $241,770,048. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $8.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $556.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,186,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,735,681. The company has a market capitalization of $245.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $516.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. CSFB reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

