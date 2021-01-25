Bristlecone Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 146.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,376 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $279,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GIGB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.59. The stock had a trading volume of 54,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,947. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.65 and a 1 year high of $56.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.72.

