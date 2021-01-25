Bristlecone Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 606.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after buying an additional 1,349,402 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $153,279,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $165,025,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $85,708,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.46. 5,322,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,727,496. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $202.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

