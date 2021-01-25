Bristlecone Advisors LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,172 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $24,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 191.6% during the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,575 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,973,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,575 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59.8% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,457,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,649,000 after acquiring an additional 545,567 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,521,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,032,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $34.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,814,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,650. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $35.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

