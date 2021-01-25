Bristlecone Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after purchasing an additional 549,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after purchasing an additional 749,993 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after purchasing an additional 708,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,713,000 after purchasing an additional 181,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,613,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,931,000 after purchasing an additional 34,921 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.75. 3,377,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,086,806. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $139.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.