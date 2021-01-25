Bristlecone Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $165,535,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,353,000 after acquiring an additional 535,573 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 20,277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,543,000 after acquiring an additional 257,117 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 466,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,874,000 after acquiring an additional 168,154 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 347.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 178,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,467,000 after purchasing an additional 138,622 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VO stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $213.75. The company had a trading volume of 650,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,435. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.