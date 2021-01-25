Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 188.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 99.5% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

ICSH stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 732,904 shares. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.54.

