Bristlecone Advisors LLC Invests $1.48 Million in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in General Mills by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,958,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,532,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average of $60.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

