Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 32,273 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,144 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 32,273 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up about 0.8% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $54.29. The company had a trading volume of 40,531,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,047,822. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $60.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $67,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,135,523.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,369,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,423,860. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

