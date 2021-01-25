British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $18.30 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,680 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.7% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 26.7% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 15,008 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $2,120,000. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.3% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 147,792 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after purchasing an additional 20,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $202.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.15.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.28.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

