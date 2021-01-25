British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Purchases 6,411 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 0.7% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $17,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 325.7% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 553,110 shares of company stock valued at $76,117,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $130.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

