British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Sells 13,300 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 71,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,530 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 74,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 80,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $57.47 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day moving average of $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $237.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.