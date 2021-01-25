British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Sells 13,500 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $47.43 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The company has a market cap of $200.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

