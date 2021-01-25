Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Brixmor Property Group in a report released on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the year.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on BRX. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.37.

NYSE:BRX opened at $17.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $21.38.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 158.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 41.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 43,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 78.0% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.