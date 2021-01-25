Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 26.9% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $200,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 36,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,346,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Broadcom by 5.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $5.11 on Monday, hitting $459.91. The stock had a trading volume of 32,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,929. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $187.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.72, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $432.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.78. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $469.47.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total transaction of $238,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,458 shares of company stock worth $134,314,285 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.74.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

