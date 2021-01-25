Brokerages Anticipate 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.20 Million

Brokerages expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will announce sales of $101.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.20 million and the highest is $102.80 million. 10x Genomics posted sales of $75.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year sales of $287.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $285.80 million to $289.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $494.72 million, with estimates ranging from $480.70 million to $530.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 10x Genomics.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. The business had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.71 million.

TXG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.09.

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 7,100 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total value of $968,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,299.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.76, for a total value of $1,340,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 479,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,731,687.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,738 shares of company stock worth $24,226,321 in the last quarter. 13.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 125.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,188,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996,052 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 93.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,288,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,772 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 18.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,706,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,146 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 212.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,856,000 after acquiring an additional 681,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 33.9% during the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,922,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,635,000 after acquiring an additional 487,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $187.00 on Monday. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $191.24. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.52 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.82.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 10x Genomics (TXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.