Brokerages Anticipate Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $278.38 Million

Brokerages expect Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) to post $278.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $279.50 million and the lowest is $277.27 million. Adtalem Global Education reported sales of $266.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $268.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.63 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 2,164.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,173,000 after buying an additional 1,239,523 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth $18,470,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,114,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,780,000 after purchasing an additional 643,093 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth $6,724,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 305,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 149,376 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $38.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

