Brokerages Anticipate Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $202.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will announce $202.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $192.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $211.34 million. Dine Brands Global reported sales of $227.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year sales of $695.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $685.71 million to $704.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $833.50 million, with estimates ranging from $783.17 million to $867.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.98 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $838,509.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter worth $1,832,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 29.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $74.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $104.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.37.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

