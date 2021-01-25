Brokerages Anticipate Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to Announce $2.11 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will post $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.24. Dollar Tree reported earnings of $1.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $5.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $108.00. 7,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,079. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $115.45.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 543.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,636,000 after buying an additional 616,081 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,578,000 after acquiring an additional 390,504 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,146,000 after acquiring an additional 264,958 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 284.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 294,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,931,000 after acquiring an additional 218,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 701,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,049,000 after acquiring an additional 206,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

