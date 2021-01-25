Brokerages Anticipate Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Announce $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Lowe’s Companies posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $8.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $8.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $9.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,393,000 after buying an additional 2,396,294 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $310,443,000 after purchasing an additional 999,428 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 186.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,525,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,025,000 after purchasing an additional 992,575 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,753,000 after purchasing an additional 958,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 122.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,470,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $243,925,000 after purchasing an additional 809,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.52. 98,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.37. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.