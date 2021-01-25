Brokerages Anticipate MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to Post $1.84 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will announce earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88. MarketAxess reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $7.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $576.00 to $588.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $608.00 to $599.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.82.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,882,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.59, for a total value of $2,270,478.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,783,697.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,462 shares of company stock worth $38,841,565 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in MarketAxess by 2,386.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,338 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MarketAxess by 20.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,902,000 after purchasing an additional 166,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,515,000 after purchasing an additional 118,334 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 98.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,384,000 after purchasing an additional 112,329 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $59,167,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $510.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,086. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 70.16 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $553.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.56. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

