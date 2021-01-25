Brokerages Anticipate TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Billion

Brokerages forecast that TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) will announce sales of $3.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TELUS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.18 billion and the lowest is $3.05 billion. TELUS posted sales of $2.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TELUS will report full year sales of $11.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $12.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.39 billion to $13.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TU. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in TELUS by 30.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in TELUS by 70.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 276,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 113,669 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TELUS by 2.5% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 298,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TELUS by 13.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,962,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $167,101,000 after buying an additional 1,152,291 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in TELUS by 14.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 41,532 shares during the period. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TU opened at $20.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $21.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

