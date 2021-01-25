Brokerages Expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Announce Earnings of $2.83 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will report earnings per share of $2.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20. Cimpress reported earnings of $2.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $586.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.63 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of CMPR stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.64. 2,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,543. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.72 and its 200-day moving average is $86.66. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Cimpress by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cimpress by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Cimpress by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cimpress by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Cimpress by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 55,415 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

