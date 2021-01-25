Brokerages Expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.30. Core-Mark posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CORE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

In other Core-Mark news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $76,719.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,793.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Core-Mark by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Core-Mark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $760,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Core-Mark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,338,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Core-Mark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CORE opened at $33.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average is $30.27. Core-Mark has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

