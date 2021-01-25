Brokerages Expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to post sales of $60.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.00 million. First Foundation reported sales of $54.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year sales of $248.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $247.10 million to $250.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $255.97 million, with estimates ranging from $244.00 million to $261.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $75.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on First Foundation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 15,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $297,799.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,715 shares of company stock worth $965,799 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Foundation by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Foundation by 10.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in First Foundation by 21.5% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in First Foundation by 9.1% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 29,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in First Foundation by 19.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $21.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

