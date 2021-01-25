Brokerages Expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $279.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to announce $279.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $201.20 million to $346.70 million. Live Nation Entertainment posted sales of $2.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $7.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Live Nation Entertainment.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.97 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.
Shares of LYV stock opened at $72.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.26. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.38.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.
