Brokerages Expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $279.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to announce $279.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $201.20 million to $346.70 million. Live Nation Entertainment posted sales of $2.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $7.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.97 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Macquarie cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $72.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.26. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.