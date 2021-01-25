Brokerages Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.51 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will report sales of $100.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.70 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $446.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 77.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $498.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $482.88 million to $510.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $750.51 million, with estimates ranging from $677.13 million to $821.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share.

RHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

NYSE RHP opened at $66.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHP. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2,137.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 847,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,049,000 after acquiring an additional 809,536 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 41.5% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 983,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,179,000 after purchasing an additional 288,480 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $17,033,000. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 46.9% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 665,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 212,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

