Brokerages Expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Schlumberger posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $24.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.38. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $36.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In other news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 63,066.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,851,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826,616 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 147.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,023,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,962 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $46,560,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 70.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,929,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $43,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

