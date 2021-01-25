Brokerages Expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to Post $1.55 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the lowest is $1.31. Thor Industries posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $8.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $9.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

THO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of THO stock traded up $6.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,775. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 2.42. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $121.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.49 and a 200 day moving average of $98.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $534,771.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 49,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 474.0% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 24.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

