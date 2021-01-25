Brokerages Expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.44 Million

Equities analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) to report $29.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.50 million to $31.00 million. Tufin Software Technologies posted sales of $30.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $99.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $96.40 million to $100.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $110.76 million, with estimates ranging from $107.50 million to $114.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TUFN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $591.96 million, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.94. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $19.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

