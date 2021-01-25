Brokerages Expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to Announce $1.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.17. Verisk Analytics posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verisk Analytics.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $190.63. 27,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,543. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.75 and a 200 day moving average of $190.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.