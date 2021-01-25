Brokers Issue Forecasts for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.17.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HNNMY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $4.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 145.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $4.45.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

