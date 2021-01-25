Brokers Issue Forecasts for Nautilus, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nautilus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $155.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.27 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NLS. Truist lifted their target price on Nautilus from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Nautilus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nautilus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $21.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $640.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.72. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $28.43.

In related news, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $70,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,255.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 4,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $97,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,599 shares of company stock worth $282,269. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Nautilus by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

