Brokers Issue Forecasts for Repsol, S.A.’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Repsol in a report released on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. HSBC cut Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Redburn Partners cut Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $10.44 on Monday. Repsol has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Repsol had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas.

