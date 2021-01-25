Brokers Offer Predictions for F.N.B. Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for F.N.B. in a report released on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.94.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

FNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of FNB opened at $10.51 on Monday. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $12.53. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,008,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after buying an additional 65,264 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

In other F.N.B. news, Director Mary Jo Dively bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,517 shares in the company, valued at $433,355.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $56,620. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.