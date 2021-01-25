Brokers Offer Predictions for Regis Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RGS)

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regis in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RGS. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.

RGS stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. Regis has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The company has a market cap of $329.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.63). Regis had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.80 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGS. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regis during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,958,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 914,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 593,572 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 446,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 83,762 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 41,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,119,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 37,303 shares in the last quarter.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

