Brokers Offer Predictions for The Procter & Gamble Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Procter & Gamble in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PG. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

NYSE:PG opened at $130.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $320.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,562,000 after purchasing an additional 799,059 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,467,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,889,000 after purchasing an additional 454,654 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,734,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,065,000 after purchasing an additional 202,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after buying an additional 3,446,672 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,559,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 553,110 shares of company stock valued at $76,117,100 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

