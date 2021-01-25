Brokers Set Expectations for Alphabet Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $51.73 for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,056.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $15.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $13.89 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $14.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $14.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $19.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $62.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $16.27 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $17.18 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GOOGL. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,831.72.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,892.56 on Monday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,932.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,762.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,624.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $4,905,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 24,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,412,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 231.8% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 73 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

