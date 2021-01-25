Brokers Set Expectations for Americold Realty Trust’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) – Truist Securiti dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Americold Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.82 million. Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $35.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Heistand bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,319. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 132,558 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 226,443 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,583,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,589,000 after acquiring an additional 56,049 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

