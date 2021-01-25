Brokers Set Expectations for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BECN. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.32.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $42.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.97. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $44.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

