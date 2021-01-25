Brokers Set Expectations for Intel Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Intel in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg anticipates that the chip maker will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Intel’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INTC. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

INTC stock opened at $56.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.49. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $232.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

