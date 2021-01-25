Brokers Set Expectations for Occidental Petroleum Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($3.62) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

OXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $21.49 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.60.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 19.5% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,539,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 741,714 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,308,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 69.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 731,838 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,524,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 44,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 558.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

